Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $18.14 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,100 shares of company stock worth $335,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

