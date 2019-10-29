Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $235.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.