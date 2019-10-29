Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

NYSE:RTN opened at $211.61 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $216.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

