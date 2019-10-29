Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company with a refreshingly human approach. Driven by passion, their pharmaceutical products, expertise and technologies accelerate customers’ small molecule therapeutics into markets across the world. The company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis and controlled substances. Cambrex has transformed from a fine chemical manufacturer to a business with a singular focus on small molecule therapeutics. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Cambrex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Cambrex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cambrex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE CBM remained flat at $$59.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 277,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cambrex has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 55,333 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

