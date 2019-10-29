California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of CRC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.31. 2,099,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,081. The company has a market cap of $363.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 4.48. California Resources has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. California Resources’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in California Resources by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in California Resources by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

