Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNE. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 194 ($2.53) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 219.92 ($2.87).

Shares of LON:CNE traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.83). The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

