Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the quarter. EQM Midstream Partners comprises 0.8% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,478,000 after acquiring an additional 923,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,503 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 102,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,977,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

EQM opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

