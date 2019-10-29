Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $1,110,559.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,938 shares of company stock worth $4,875,264 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $158.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.74.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

