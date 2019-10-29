Cadence Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

LMT opened at $371.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

