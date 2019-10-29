Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,136 Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $64,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carl E. Vogel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $693.96 million, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

