Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Joint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

JYNT opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Joint Corp has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $279.65 million, a P/E ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Joint Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

