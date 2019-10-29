Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Buy Rating from Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.19. 241,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $82.24 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $357,963.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

