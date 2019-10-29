Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 689,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. Cabot has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
