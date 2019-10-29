Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 689,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. Cabot has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Cabot by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Cabot by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.