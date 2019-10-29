Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3,749.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,469,000 after buying an additional 1,069,289 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $37,690,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $6,421,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 657,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,612,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.15.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.