Cable Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

