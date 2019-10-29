Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00010473 BTC on major exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $276,892.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00216213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.01490042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00116301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

