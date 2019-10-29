BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.35 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $17.35 million and $10,405.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.79 or 0.05627626 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046069 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031963 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,009,848 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

