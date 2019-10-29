Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of BMTC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 2,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,687. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BMTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $159,444.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,157.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $77,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.