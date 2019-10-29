Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 95.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Longbow Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $74.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.