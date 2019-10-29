Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Down 63.6% in October

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 21,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,425,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,170,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,096,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 783.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 702,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

