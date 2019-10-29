Brompton Split Banc Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SBC)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of TSE SBC traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Brompton Split Banc has a 12 month low of C$10.37 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 million and a P/E ratio of -56.09.
Brompton Split Banc Company Profile
Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.