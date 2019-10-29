Brompton Split Banc Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SBC)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE SBC traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Brompton Split Banc has a 12 month low of C$10.37 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 million and a P/E ratio of -56.09.

Get Brompton Split Banc alerts:

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.