Brokers Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OC. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

Owens Corning stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 22.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $96,182.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $151,655.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $2,402,018. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

