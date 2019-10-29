Brokers Issue Forecasts for CNX Resources Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NYSE:CNX opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 386.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 11,406.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CNX Resources by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.