Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $29.67

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of AEL opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 891,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,213,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 28.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 441,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 98,904 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 39.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 695,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

