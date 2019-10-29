Brokerages Expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to Post $3.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $3.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.00. 1,500,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,385. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

