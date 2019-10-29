Brokerages Expect Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cambrex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.48. Cambrex posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cambrex.

CBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Cambrex stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.19. Cambrex has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 55,333 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

