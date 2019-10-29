Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Announce -$1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.29% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,249 shares in the company, valued at $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 753,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

