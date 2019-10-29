Brokerages Anticipate Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $703.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will announce sales of $703.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cooper-Standard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $706.60 million and the lowest is $700.00 million. Cooper-Standard posted sales of $861.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper-Standard.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.61 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.65. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other Cooper-Standard news, SVP Song Min Lee bought 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $99,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

