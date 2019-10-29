Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America set a $345.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $285.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.06.

AVGO traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.62. 47,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,101. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $208.23 and a 1 year high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

