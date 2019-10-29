Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.68. 44,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,101. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $208.23 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $285.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.