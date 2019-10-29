Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,566,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $57.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

