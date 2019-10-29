Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 9,950 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

Shares of JPM opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $399.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $127.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

