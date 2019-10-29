Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 72,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $578.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.17. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $362.41 and a twelve month high of $581.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.62.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,662 shares of company stock worth $6,233,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

