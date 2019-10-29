Brinker International (EAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY 2020 guidance at $4.15-4.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.15-4.35 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.27.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $28,811.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,554.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.