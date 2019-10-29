Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,117 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.79. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $87.31.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

