Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $875.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.66. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $53.00 price target on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.