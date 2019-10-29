Brinker Capital Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of AngioDynamics worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ANGO opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.71. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

