Brinker Capital Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.99 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 169.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

