Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 1,006 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,514,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 627,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 43.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

PFS opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

