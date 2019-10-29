Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

BSIG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Brightsphere Investment Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $857.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guang Yang acquired 50,000 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

