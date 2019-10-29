Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,798,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

