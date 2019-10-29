Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ opened at $163.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.89 and a twelve month high of $165.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.94.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7434 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.