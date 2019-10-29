Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 243,452 shares valued at $28,252,925. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.