Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Beigene by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beigene by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth $70,734,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Beigene by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total transaction of $1,248,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $336,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at $44,312,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,951. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BGNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average of $128.73. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

