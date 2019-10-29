Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

BWB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 128,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,467. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 526.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

