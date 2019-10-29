Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 526.2% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,913. The firm has a market cap of $356.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

