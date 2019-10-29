Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report $116.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.13 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $108.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $480.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $488.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $510.34 million, with estimates ranging from $474.12 million to $563.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million.

BHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,825 shares of company stock valued at $244,744 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 261,429 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $2,068,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 139,635 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,288,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,575. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $302.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

