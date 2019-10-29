BP’s (BP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.72.
NYSE BP traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,224,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BP by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in BP by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 14,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.