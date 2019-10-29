BP’s (BP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.72.

NYSE BP traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,224,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BP by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in BP by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 14,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

