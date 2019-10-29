BP plc (NYSE:BP) Position Trimmed by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,931 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BP by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 244,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 64.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 28.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Shares of BP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. 497,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.