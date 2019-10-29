BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BPMP stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,176. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 122.39%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

